Mother of student targeted in suspected murder plot at Ardmore High School speaks out

An Ardmore High School student has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

On Monday, the mother of the student who was targeted spoke anonymously to WAAY 31, saying she and her daughter are still trying to process all of this.

"Never crossed my mind," the target's mother said. "He was always the sweetest, well-respected kid that I could possibly ever know."

On Wednesday, authorities say they were made aware of a student who was trying to get a gun to murder another student.

The target's mother says she was notified about all of this on Thursday morning.

According to the victim's mother, she had no idea what was being planned.

"She has not slept any since Thursday, since all this has happened," the target's mother said. "All she does is sit in her room and wonder what she did so wrong for somebody to want to kill her."

According to the target's mother, the student is an ex-boyfriend.

Limestone County Investigators worked with school administration and SRO Brandon Baker to locate the student.

Several interviews were conducted.

According to the sheriff's office, it was determined the student had not obtained a firearm but had intent to kill.

"I honestly believe he had a gun," the target's mother said. "I am still scared to send her to school. It's just really hard."

Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin released this statement saying in part "If you hear or see something, please always say something. Doing just that in this instance, may have saved lives."

He went on to thank everyone who has been involved in this case.

The target's mother says she would like to see metal detectors in schools and more police officers present.