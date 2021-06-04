Mother of severely abused Hartselle child now charged in case; Husband wants cheaper bond

The mother of a child suffering severe abuse in Hartselle is now charged in connection with the crime.

Hannah Marie Campbell was arrested Friday and charged with hindering prosecution.

Hartselle Police say Hannah Campbell hindered the prosecution of her husband, Lance Destin Campbell, for his charge of aggravated child abuse of her 3-year-old daughter.

Investigators determined Lance Campbell was responsible for the abuse, according to Hartselle Police. Investigators also determined Hannah Campbell attempted to conceal the abuse from doctors, social workers and investigators, police said.

Court record show the child, who officials say could be hospitalized for as long as month, is being treated for a lacerated pancreas and a hematoma to her liver.

The Campbells initially claimed the injuries were caused when the child fell on concrete steps.

Hannah Campbell’s bond was set at $15,000.

Lance Campbell was arrested and charged Thursday. His bond was set at $500,000.

His lawyer is seeking a reduction in the amount of that bond.

