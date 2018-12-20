Mother of child hit and killed by pickup truck indicted on drug charges

According to court documents, Dannielle Havis, the mother of the 12-year-old Jayla Sutton who was hit by a pickup truck and killed just one day after Thanksgiving, was indicted on drug charges in late November.

On July 22, Havis was arrested after a traffic stop in Town Creek. Investigators say they found meth and Suboxone. She was indicted on November 30 for two counts of drug possession, one count of unlawful possession with intent to distribute and two misdemeanor traffic violations for failing to register a vehicle and operating a vehicle without having liability insurance.



Havis's arraignment hearing will be held on January 10.

The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office had gone to Jayla's home numerous times prior to her death because the visually-impaired and disabled child was walking around unsupervised.