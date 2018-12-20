According to court documents, Dannielle Havis, the mother of the 12-year-old Jayla Sutton who was hit by a pickup truck and killed just one day after Thanksgiving, was indicted on drug charges in late November.
On July 22, Havis was arrested after a traffic stop in Town Creek. Investigators say they found meth and Suboxone. She was indicted on November 30 for two counts of drug possession, one count of unlawful possession with intent to distribute and two misdemeanor traffic violations for failing to register a vehicle and operating a vehicle without having liability insurance.
Jayla Sutton
Havis's arraignment hearing will be held on January 10.
The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office had gone to Jayla's home numerous times prior to her death because the visually-impaired and disabled child was walking around unsupervised.
Related Content
- Mother of child hit and killed by pickup truck indicted on drug charges
- Child hit by truck in Florence
- Mother of dead Texas baby indicted on corpse abuse charge
- Ford recalls 2M pickup trucks; seat belts can cause fires
- Women charges with drugging child before school
- Mother of missing 5-year-old charged with child abuse
- Husband of online exhibitionist indicted in killing
- Huntsville man indicted for strangling, murdering his mother
- Alabama lawmaker indicted, charged with paying kickbacks
- EPA official indicted on Alabama ethics charges