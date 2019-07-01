Madison mother says egging of house could have been deadly to allergic 2-year-old

Neighbors in the Burgreen Place subdivision in Madison are cleaning up on Monday after someone went on an egging spree.

It's a careless prank, that could have sent a little girl to the hospital.

WAAY 31 spoke to a mother who explained why the prank was so dangerous to her toddler.

Amy Wallace's daughter is severely allergic to raw eggs to the point where she could go into anaphylactic shock if she even touches an egg. When Wallace saw the damage caused at her house, she immediately feared for her daughter's health.

"Oh no, Olivia! She can't go outside. I have to clean this up. I have to clean it up immediately," said Amy Wallace, who lives on Jenny Drive.

Amy Wallace has lived in Burgreen Place for three years and says nothing like this has ever happened. She got a notification Sunday morning from her neighborhood's Facebook page that someone had egged people's houses.

Sure enough, when she checked her front yard, her house and several others had been targeted.

"A little bit of fear. At first, it was little bit of aggravation, and then it turned into fear for her," said Wallace.

She was immediately scared for her 2-year-old daughter, Olivia, who has a severe allergy to eggs, peanuts, dairy and soy. The allergies are so severe, the Wallace family doesn't eat out much.

"It's a high anxiety job and it's a 24/7 thing...You're always on," she said.

Wallace said after using a pressure washer for more than an hour, one gallon of bleach and a wire scrubber, her driveway is now clean. Now, she has a message to the people who did this.

"Anything with food that you try to do as a prank is probably just a bad idea. You don't ever know what other people's circumstances are and who it could harm," said Wallace.

Wallace said to be in the clear, she and her husband are getting a professional out here to thoroughly disinfect her front yard. She hopes she can get the message out about the dangers some people go through after careless pranks.

We've reached out to Madison police and they told us they haven't gotten any police reports about the egging.