Tornado steals child’s beloved classroom, Christmas gift from Brindlee Mountain Primary School

WAAY31 is hearing from a mother whose son is upset and hurt that his kindergarten classroom at Brindlee Mountain Primary School is gone, a victime of Saturday's tornado.

He's also worried about the fate of a treasured Christmas gift he left behind on Friday.

The destroyed school has been tough for many people in the community to take in, some games, computers, and books sit on the floor of the Brindlee Mountain Primary School surrounded by debris.

"Course, I cried like baby, cause his class got hit, and now I'm thinking, what are we going to do?" Lyndsey Miller, whose son is a kindergarten student, said.

Miller says she got a call over the weekend and learned her son's school was destroyed by a tornado. She says her son is upset, he loved going to school, and doesn't truly understand what happened.

"He's worrying about his jacket he got for Christmas, worrying about the Disney classroom he loves and I told him it will be alright, we'll take it one day at a time," Miller said.

Community members continue to help clean up parts of the school, saving the supplies that they can.

The Brindlee Mountain Middle School will hold the primary school students, like Miller's son. WAAY31 is told the school has plenty of unused classrooms that will now serve a purpose, but it won't be the same as the destroyed facility.

"It was the heart of Union Grove, seeing those kids smile, go to school, enjoying education," Miller said.