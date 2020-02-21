Photo Gallery 1 Images
The mother of a 4-year-old child that was found wandering on Ligon Springs Road in Colbert County turned herself in.
Ashley Mayfield, 26, is charged with torture and willful abuse of a child.
Deputies are still looking for the child's father.
The Colbert County sheriff told WAAY 31 the child and two others were taken from the home.
Related Content
- Mother of 4-year-old found wandering on Colbert County road turns herself in
- Toddler found wandering in freezing cold
- Colbert County summer school program
- Traffic alert: Overturned chicken truck blocking roads in Colbert County
- Colbert County issues travel advisory for all roads
- Frankfort Road in Colbert County open after flood repairs
- Man found stabbed to death in his Colbert County home
- Investigators believe they've found body of missing 4-year-old
- Colbert County cattle owner turns himself in on felony animal abuse charges
- 21-year-old mother dies in work-related accident in Colbert County
Scroll for more content...