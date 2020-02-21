Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Mother of 4-year-old found wandering on Colbert County road turns herself in

Ashley Mayfield

Ashley Mayfield was arrested for two charges.

Posted: Feb 21, 2020 8:21 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Photo Gallery 1 Images

The mother of a 4-year-old child that was found wandering on Ligon Springs Road in Colbert County turned herself in.

Ashley Mayfield, 26, is charged with torture and willful abuse of a child.

Deputies are still looking for the child's father.

The Colbert County sheriff told WAAY 31 the child and two others were taken from the home.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 17°
Florence
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 19°
Fayetteville
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 16°
Decatur
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 17°
Scottsboro
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 21°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events