Mother, family, schools mourning Morgan County brothers killed in crash

A Morgan County mother is getting ready to say goodbye to her two teenage sons.

Sam and AJ Pepper died in a car crash in Morgan County on Friday, a loss their mother says has been tough on the entire family.

.A memorial set up by friends at the site now sits where both Sam and AJ Pepper's lives came to an end. The teenagers' mother says it just shows how much this community loved her two sons.

Still grieving, their mother, Latasha Pepper, said she didn't want to go on camera. She says the loss has been extremely hard for the family, and they are truly heartbroken.

She said 13-year old Sam was her clown who loved to make people laugh, and 16-year old AJ was her quiet child who loved playing video games.

The untimely loss also shaking the school family at West Morgan middle and high schools, where the teenagers attended.

"AJ had such a good heart, and when you lose a student like that it's just obviously extremely difficult for our students as well as our teachers," Keith Harris, the principal of West Morgan High School, said.

"I mean it's the most difficult thing you can deal with, I mean we pride ourselves on being a family at West Morgan and when you lose a family member there is nothing more difficult to deal with," Christopher Adams, the principal of West Morgan Middle School, said.

Adams said now is all about supporting the family and friends during this grief process.

"I just hope that they know that they've got an entire community that's behind them, that's praying for them, that's here to support them in any way that we possibly can," Adams said.

Sam and AJ's funeral will be held Tuesday afternoon. The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses.