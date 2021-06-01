Mother, attorney of man in Huntsville Police officer stomping video call for police reform

The mother and attorney of a man shown on video being stomped on by Huntsville Police during an arrest spoke out Tuesday.

A video recorded by a citizen shows 22-year old Kemontae Hobbs being arrested by police while being told to stop resisting.

A Tuesday statement from the Huntsville Police Department says they got a 9-1-1 call from a convenience store employee Sunday night. Officers say Hobbs would not comply with them when they arrived. The officer called for backup, and that's when the altercation seen on video took place.

Hobbs' mother and the Huntsville Bail Fund organization say Hobbs suffered from schizophorenia and was known to be mentally ill by police.

His mother says he was diagnosed with the mental illness and and wants the officers to be held accountable for what she says is excessive force.

"I was like this is my child, he's like beating my child literally kicking his leg," Kimberlyn Hayes, Hobbs' mother, said.

Hobbs attorney, Martin Weinburg, says they are issuing the city a notice of claim which is a procedure done before a lawsuit is filed.

He said right now they are hoping to review body cam footage as well as footage from the Mapco where the incident took place to find out what led up to what is shown in the video.

Hayes says she still does not know what took place before what is shown in the video and says Hobbs hasn't really talked about the experience or what happened that night.

She says Hobbs was also tased during the encounter and that he was limping and is sore after it happened.

Weinburg said he's glad Hobbs didn't suffer greater injuries, and says the officers actions were uncalled for.

"Regardless of what happened in the store, the excessive force that was used should not have been used and we are going to pursue this," he said.

Others are also speaking out about the video. Local organizers told WAAY 31 their reaction after watching the video was horror and it's just one more reason why changes need to be made in the police department.

"Why this officer needed to come and stomp on his leg the way he did, it just defies comprehension," David Person with the Rosa Parks Day Committee, said.

Person said the video was disturbing and is just one more reason why police reform needs to happen now.

"We were already on the path because of everything that has happened prior to this most recent incident, but it just affirms our position that something is dreadfully wrong and has to change," he said.

Person's organization isn't the only one calling for reform

In a statement a representative from the Citizens Coaltion for Justice Reform said in part:

'...Our mayor and police continue to support these unnecessary escalations of violence by officers as appropriate practice. therefore we know at the very least policies need an overhaul.”

Person said he hopes real change within the department happens this time....and they won't stop demanding it until it comes

"Our response to the most vulnerable among us should not be murder or dangerous vicious use of force, there's got to be a better way to police or care for people who are vulnerable and in need," he said.

WAAY 31 did reach out to the mayor's office for comment by phone and email today and have not heard back. Our public records request to obtain the body camera footage from the officers was denied.