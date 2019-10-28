Mother accused of killing two sons booked in Cullman County Jail without bond

A mother accused of killing her two sons on Oct. 12, Sara Tapia, has been booked in the Cullman County Jail with no bond, according to 33/40, Birmingham's ABC-affiliated station.

Tapia had been receiving treatment at a hospital for self-inflicted wounds, 33/40 reports. She faces two counts of murder in the deaths of 3-year-old Alvaro Garcia and 9-year-old Taylor Garcia. Read more here