Parents who also are teachers prepare to send their children back to the classroom

In less than two weeks, students in Jackson County return to school for the first time since coronavirus hit.

A lot of people are concerned about safety. Teachers who are also parents have to worry about not only their own safety, but also that of their own children and students.

Amber Hancock, a Jackson County mother, is ready for a lot of firsts this school year. And, it’s causing a range of emotions from excitement to fear.

"Still exciting, but it's a little bit nerve-wrecking because it's just so different. nobody knows what to expect," she said.

Hancock's oldest son is starting Pre-K this school year. She's also returning back to her classroom at the high school she teaches at in Marshall County.

"I just thought as a teacher sending my child back to school I would know what to expect, and I could help him. And now, it doesn't matter. It doesn't matter that I'm a teacher because we're all first-year teachers and students because nobody knows exactly what it's going to look like anymore," she said.

Her son starting school during a pandemic is tough, but she's staying positive and believes Jackson County Schools will do its part to keep children as safe as possible.

"He's excited and nervous, but we're excited and nervous also. We're just not being nervous in front of him. We're just being excited in front of him," Hancock said.

As a mother and a teacher, Hancock wants parents to hear this message: "I know it's stressful, I know it's hard, but just talk about it with your family members, pray about it and then just have peace with your decision and don't beat yourself up whatever you decide. You're a good parent, whichever you decide, so make the decision and feel at peace with it."

Hancock said she's been practicing having her son wear masks to help prepare for that first day. She said she knows this school year won't be like any other but it doesn't mean it won't be a great one.

Jackson county schools first day back is Aug. 7.