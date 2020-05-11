Mostly sunny but unseasonably cool Monday

North Alabama saw another cool start Monday morning after a weekend of near record morning lows. Even with sunny skies today temperatures only manage mid to upper 60s this afternoon. Today will be noticeably cooler than yesterday and about 15 degrees below normal.

Thicker clouds begin to stream in from the west by late afternoon and this evening. Showers and sprinkles will be possible near sunrise Tuesday but most of the light rain will be lost to evaporation. By far the best chances of seeing any showers or sprinkles through the day Tuesday will be for areas west of I-65. Even for areas near the Shoals most will see a trace to as high as a 0.10" rain through Wednesday morning. Most of North Alabama stays dry, as the main focus for showers will be just to our north across middle Tennessee Tuesday and Wednesday.

Our temperature roller coaster takes a big climb for late week! Highs surge into the mid 80s Thursday and continue into the weekend. Unfortunately, with the return of warmer weather and humidity comes the return of daily pop up showers and storms. Spotty showers and storms return Friday and Saturday and become slightly more widespread next Sunday. Summer is just around the corner!