Mostly sunny and warmer Wednesday, showers possible by Friday

Most of the Tennessee Valley dropped to the 30s Wednesday morning. A few isolated spots even briefly touched freezing just before sunrise. We will see mostly sunny skies this afternoon with highs topping out near normal for this time of the year.

The warming trend continues Thursday and Friday with widespread 70s expected throughout the Valley. By Friday afternoon, rain chances also begin to climb. We do not expect a washout Friday but some hit or miss showers will be possible.

Better rain chances arrive through the day on Saturday ahead of the main cold front. That main cold front will move through the Valley Saturday night and into the early morning hours Sunday. Some embedded thunderstorms will be possible but chances for severe thunderstorms appear low.

Behind the cold front, Sunday's afternoon highs will remain in the 50s, which is about 15 degrees below normal for late March.