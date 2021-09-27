Mostly sunny and warm Tuesday, chance for a few showers by midweek

Clear skies tonight through sunrise tomorrow morning will allow for temperatures to drop to the upper 50s for most of North Alabama on Tuesday. These same clear skies and light winds will also allow for another round of dense fog to set up in the typical river valleys.

Like the last five mornings, expect dense fog in Lake Guntersville, Paint Rock River and other low-lying areas of the Tennessee River basin. The rest of the workweek is seasonable. Highs continue to stay in the mid-80s with overnight lows near 60. The pattern remains mostly quiet, but we may not be completely dry.

Humidity tries to creep back in the area by midweek. The extent of the more humid air that makes it into North Alabama will decide our rain chances.

Data sources remain split on this more humid air and the extent of it. One source suggests a "tug-of-war" between dry and humid air that keeps most of us dry. Another source keeps a more humid air-mass in place, which means lingering rain chances into the weekend.

For now, we'll cap rain chances at just 10% for Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday. The best chances to see a stray shower will be in the Shoals. We'll fine-tune these rain chances throughout the week.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Sam remains a powerful Category 3 storm over open water. The good news is Sam will miss the U.S. coast. However, Sam may cause direct impacts to Bermuda by the end of the workweek. There are also three other systems that will need to be monitored for possible development. We only have two names left in the initial list of names for this hurricane season, so it looks like we will be using a backup list of names for the second year in a row and just the third time ever.