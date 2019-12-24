Mostly sunny and warm Christmas

Both Huntsville and Muscle Shoals hit 71° on Christmas Eve Tuesday. These are not record highs but nearly 20 degrees above normal.

The well above normal warmth continues on Christmas with highs back up to the upper 60s with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will remain well above normal through this weekend but rain chances will start to pick back up by Friday.

Most of North Alabama will remain dry Friday and into Saturday other than a few hit or miss showers. The next weather maker will bring the best rain chances late Saturday night and into Sunday. Some thunderstorms look possible Sunday morning as the main cold front sweeps through the area but severe weather is not expected. North Alabama is back to dry conditions Monday and as we wrap up 2019 and head into 2020!