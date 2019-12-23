Mostly sunny and mild Christmas Eve

North Alabama saw widespread 2-4" of rain Saturday through Monday. Runoff is still working its way through creeks, streams and rivers. Flood Warnings remain in effect for the Flint, Paint Rock Rivers as well as Big Nance Creek. All of these are in minor flood stage and are expected to crest in minor flood stage through Christmas eve before quickly dropping below flood stage by Christmas Day.

Sunshine returns to North Alabama Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Expect afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s to near 70. These temperatures are 10-15 degrees above normal for late December.

North Alabama remains dry through Thursday with many areas staying dry through Saturday. Just a few showers are expected Friday and Saturday with widespread rain returning early Sunday morning. Early data is pointing to another 1-2" of rain for North Alabama. Thankfully this doesn't begin until Sunday so we'll have about 6 days of dry weather for creeks and river levels to drop.