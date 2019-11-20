Mostly sunny Wednesday, rain to finish the workweek

A pleasant Wednesday is shaping up for North Alabama after a chilly start this morning. By noon temperatures will climb to near 60° under mostly sunny skies. Winds will also be lighter today compared to Tuesday which will allow for easier leaf raking or other outdoor work.

Clouds will increase tonight and into Thursday but North Alabama will remain dry. These clouds will help to keep Thursday morning much warmer than the low 30s we saw today.

It is possible that few isolated showers will make it into North Alabama by Thursday evening but most areas will remain dry until Friday. Overnight and through Friday afternoon rain chances will gradually increase. Winds will be gusty at times with periods of light to moderate rain.

The heaviest rain will track through North Alabama beginning around midnight Friday night and move into Sand Mountain closer to late Saturday morning. We begin to gradually dry and clear out Saturday afternoon but a few lingering showers will remain possible.