Mostly sunny Wednesday, rain chances increase heading into the weekend

You may have noticed some hazy skies and a red sunrise this morning. North Alabama is seeing some elevated smoke from the western wildfires. Thankfully the smoke is aloft and not have much of an impact on air quality.

We’ll be warming quickly with more sunshine, so expect highs back close to 90 during the afternoon. You might notice the air is not quite as comfortable – a sign that humidity is increasing steadily. We’ll be downright muggy again by the end of the week.

Scattered storms hold off for the time being, meaning both Wednesday and Thursday stay mainly dry. An isolated storm is possible Friday, but more widespread activity is expected over the weekend and into the beginning of next week. Some data sources are indicating somewhat of a decline in temperatures next week, but it’s hard to call it a “cool down” at this point. We are still watching and waiting for some more fall-like weather to make its return to the Valley.