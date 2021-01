The main cold front cleared North Alabama just after midnight this morning. Since then we've seen clear skies and much drier air rush into North Alabama from out of the northwest. Expect a mostly sunny skis with highs in the mid 60s - mild again for this time of year.

The next rain chance is next Wednesday, presenting as scattered showers Wednesday morning and afternoon. It'll be much colder afterward, with highs on Thursday only in the 40s.