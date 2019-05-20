Mostly sunny Monday, heat later this week

Low clouds from Monday morning will give way to mostly sunny skies into Monday afternoon. Even with afternoon highs around 5 degrees above normal Monday, today will be the coolest day of the next 7 and likely beyond.

By Tuesday afternoon highs will climb closer to 90. There may be just enough instability to fire up a stray shower or isolated thunderstorm but most if not all of the Tennessee Valley will remain dry Tuesday.

The warming trend will continue Wednesday and into this weekend. By Thursday afternoon highs will approach record territory and and records will remain possible through this weekend. Highs will top out in the mid 90s the 2nd half of this workweek but a few isolated areas may even reach the upper 90s.

Heat illnesses will be a concern and it is important to take breaks during peak heat in the mid to late afternoon hours if spending time outdoors. Temperatures combined with humidity will push heat index values into the triple digits each afternoon Thursday through this weekend.