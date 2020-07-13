Mostly sunny and dry Monday, heat by midweek

The widespread low clouds and fog will clear to mostly sunny skies for most of North Alabama Monday.

Light northerly winds and mostly sunny skies will only allow temperatures to warm to near 90 this afternoon, but the humidity will be tolerable, making for another great summer day to be outside.

By midweek, however, our winds shift from the northwest to the southwest, ushering more humidity and more moisture to the region. Highs surge into the mid 90s each day Wednesday through Friday. The humidity will make it feel more like the triple digits each afternoon. Heat index values as 105 degrees could prompt our first Heat Advisory of the summer for North Alabama. Be sure to stay cool, stay hydrated, and take plenty of breaks in the shade if you plan on being outside for long periods late week. The added humidity will also bring back daily chances for showers and storms each afternoon as well, with the most widespread chances holding off until next weekend.