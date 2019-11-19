Clear
Mostly sunny and slightly warmer Tuesday

Light showers exited North Alabama early this morning. Mostly sunny skies will last through this afternoon with highs in the low 60s.

Posted: Nov 19, 2019 7:54 AM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

A quick moving system brought hit or miss showers to North Alabama Tuesday morning.  Most of the rain was out of our area by 7:00 am with rapidly clearing skies moving in from the west.  Mostly sunny skies will last the rest of this morning and into the afternoon. Highs warm to the low 60s today.

These mostly clear skies will last into Wednesday.  Wednesday's highs will run a couple degrees warmer than today with few spots in the mid 60s.  Cloudy conditions do return to North Alabama Thursday with our next weather maker.  We may see some light showers Thursday afternoon but better chances for rain will arrive Thursday night and into Friday.  

The heaviest rain will be associated with the main cold front late Friday night and into Saturday morning.  Some pockets of moderate to heavy rain are possible but thunderstorms are not expected Thursday-Saturday morning.  Most of North Alabama will be dry by noon Saturday.  Expect sunshine to finish Saturday afternoon.  Though it will be dry the rest of the weekend, it will also be chilly.  Highs will only manage to make it to the low to mid 50s both Saturday and Sunday.

Huntsville
Few Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 42°
Florence
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 46°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 39°
Decatur
Few Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 42°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 45°
