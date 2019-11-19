Mostly sunny and slightly warmer Tuesday

A quick moving system brought hit or miss showers to North Alabama Tuesday morning. Most of the rain was out of our area by 7:00 am with rapidly clearing skies moving in from the west. Mostly sunny skies will last the rest of this morning and into the afternoon. Highs warm to the low 60s today.

These mostly clear skies will last into Wednesday. Wednesday's highs will run a couple degrees warmer than today with few spots in the mid 60s. Cloudy conditions do return to North Alabama Thursday with our next weather maker. We may see some light showers Thursday afternoon but better chances for rain will arrive Thursday night and into Friday.

The heaviest rain will be associated with the main cold front late Friday night and into Saturday morning. Some pockets of moderate to heavy rain are possible but thunderstorms are not expected Thursday-Saturday morning. Most of North Alabama will be dry by noon Saturday. Expect sunshine to finish Saturday afternoon. Though it will be dry the rest of the weekend, it will also be chilly. Highs will only manage to make it to the low to mid 50s both Saturday and Sunday.