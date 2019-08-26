Mostly showers Monday with well below normal temperatures

This past weekend brought flooding rains to the Shoals. Some areas in Colbert & Lauderdale Counties picked up over 5" of rain with over 9" of rain reported at Wilson Dam Sunday. Thankfully most of the steady rain has been east of the Shoals Monday morning.

Highs will struggle to even make it to the upper 70s Monday afternoon. Rain cooled air and cloud cover will keep most areas in the mid 70s which is 15 degrees below normal for this time of the year.

Enough sunshine may break through Tuesday afternoon to allow for scattered thunderstorms to develop. Some thunderstorms could even be strong producing damaging winds. Drier and warmer weather will quickly return by Wednesday and heading into this weekend.