Mostly dry weekend, pop up showers possible. All eyes on Hurricane Ida's track

Most of us will remain dry with temperatures feeling like a hot summer's day with highs back in the 90's with mostly sunny skies.

Posted: Aug 28, 2021 7:18 AM
Posted By: Ashley Carter

A chance for pop up hit or miss showers this afternoon. Most of us will remain dry with temperatures feeling like a hot summer's day with highs back in the 90's with mostly sunny skies.

Better chance for showers and storms Sunday as our attention closely focuses on Hurricane Ida. In the latest track, the Ida is expected to make landfall in southern Louisiana as a category 3 hurricane late Sunday into early Monday morning. What this means for us is we'll begin to see impacts late Monday from Ida as it moves into Mississippi with mainly heavy rainfall expected. Tuesday is the day we're watching very closely. During this window, the chance for heavier rain and tropical tornadoes will be possible beginning Tuesday morning into the evening.

We'll continue to monitor Ida's track this weekend as any shift can bring a significant change to the forecast and what our impacts will look like come next week. Biggest takeaway is to be ready for the chance for severe weather to start off the work week.

Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 76°
Florence
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 76°
Fayetteville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 78°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 74°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 81°
