Mostly dry this weekend, rain arrives next week

It's a quiet morning across North Alabama to get your weekend started. We had some cloud cover build in overnight, allowing temperatures to hover in the upper 50s. Today looks to be another warm day, with a few more clouds. Highs top out in the mid to upper 70s. Today is the last full dry day for quite some time, so be sure to spend some time outdoors to get some fresh air.

An active pattern is taking shape for the region beginning on Sunday. The pattern is actually similar to what we typically see during the summertime, with daily chances for pop up showers and a few thunderstorms. Rain chances are small for Sunday, but a few stray showers are possible with daytime heating. Our next chance for widespread rainfall begins Monday evening and continues into Tuesday. Just like Sunday, a few pop up showers and storms are possible Monday afternoon and evening. By Monday night, a weak front will slide into North Alabama. Combine this front with plenty of moisture from the Gulf, widespread showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms are possible into the day Tuesday. We are not expecting severe weather at this time.

More chances for showers and a few storms continue for the rest of the upcoming week, before calming down by Easter weekend. With the exception of Tuesday, much of the rain we see this week will be scattered and no day looks to be a washout at this point. Rainfall totals will also stay on the lower end, with most areas picking up a half inch to one inch of rain through next weekend. Temperatures will stay above normal this week as well. Highs stay in the mid to upper 70s with some nudging into the lower 80s by Wednesday.