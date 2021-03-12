Mostly dry this weekend, but plenty of rain chances ahead next week

Isolated showers have developed across the southern tier of middle Tennessee, including Lincoln County. Otherwise, our Alabama counties have stayed dry but cloudy once again. A stray shower can't be ruled out in Alabama this evening, but most remain dry. Same story goes for Saturday, with more clouds than sun and highs back in the upper 70s.

Sunday also looks like more of the same. All in all, the weekend looks great to be outside, especially for mid-March standards. Just keep the umbrella nearby in case you fall under a passing shower. By Sunday night, however, a line of strong to perhaps severe storms will be to our west closer to the Mississippi River. This line should weaken as it moves towards our area sunrise Monday morning. While our concern for severe weather early Monday is low, some gusty winds can't be ruled out. Showers and storms will last throughout the day Monday.

Later in the week, another strong system looks to make its way across the southeast. Showers and storms could start as early as Tuesday night with this second system and last all the way through early Thursday. We will need to watch Wednesday afternoon very closely. Data sources are suggesting a primed environment for strong to severe storms on Wednesday here in North Alabama. It is still far too early for specifics, but stay with us for updates as we continue to monitor the situation for Wednesday. What we can say with confidence is significant amounts of rain are expected in the week ahead. 7 day forecast totals of 2 to 4 inches are likely in North Alabama, with areas closer to the Georgia state line exceeding 4 inches of rain. Bottom line: get outside and enjoy the (mostly) dry weather this weekend!