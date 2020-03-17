Clear

Mostly dry this afternoon, Stronger storms possible later this week

Shower chances decrease the rest of Tuesday for North Alabama. Most will see dry and warmer conditions this afternoon but heavy rain and stronger storms arrive later this week.

Posted: Mar 17, 2020 8:26 AM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

Scattered showers from this morning will continue to exit east the rest of Tuesday.  By this afternoon we may even see some peeks of sunshine.  Afternoon highs will warm to the upper 60s which is 5-10 degrees warmer than Monday.

By Wednesday, we may even get a couple of glimpses of blue sky, but there will certainly be more clouds than sun. Regardless, highs climb further still - into the mid 70s during the afternoon. We'll see the chance for some scattered showers and a few storms both Wednesday and Thursday, but better rain chances hold off until Friday.

An approaching cold front rolls toward North Alabama during the day Friday. Expect widespread and sometimes steady, heavy rain with embedded storms. With consistent rain chances, we can see between 2 and 3 inches of rain over the next week. Any flooding threat should be mitigated by the breaks we'll get off and on over the next few days.

