Mostly dry the next seven days, but a few showers possible Tuesday

North Alabama has certainly been treated to a beautiful day to wrap up the long holiday weekend! The cold front responsible for last night's rain has moved south of us, leaving our area with plenty of sunshine and a few passing fair weather clouds. It should be a great night to fire up the grill or for any outdoor plans you might have! With mostly clear skies, overnight lows will stay seasonable in the mid 60s.

The seven day forecast is the quietest it has been in several months! While most do stay dry in the week ahead, there are a couple of small shower chances to contend with tomorrow and Wednesday. This is thanks to a tropical disturbance approaching the Gulf Coast and another cold front that will move through Wednesday. The tropical disturbance likely won't organize enough to become a named tropical cyclone (just a 30% chance of development right now), but it will be enough to bring in an influx of moisture that might sneak into our area. Isolated showers and maybe one or two storms will be possible Tuesday afternoon as a result. Sand Mountain looks to have the best chance to see any showers tomorrow. By Wednesday, the tropical disturbance moves further inland but is deflected to our south and east by another cold front. This should limit our overall coverage of rain on Wednesday, but a few more isolated showers will be possible along the front as it moves through during the afternoon and evening.

Once the cold front moves through, the rest of the work week and this weekend looks great! Temperatures fall back into the mid 80s Thursday and Friday with overnight in the upper 50s by Friday morning. High pressure will continue to build into our area this weekend, allowing highs to climb back to near 90 by Sunday and Monday. That is nothing unusual around here since our last day of 90 degrees typically falls in mid-September.