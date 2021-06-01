Mostly dry Tuesday, widespread storms possible Wednesday

Despite more cloud cover Tuesday, highs still manage to reach the mid-80s which is near average for early June. A few stray showers and an isolated storm can't be ruled out today but the chances are low and mostly confined to our western counties beginning late this afternoon.

A cold front is slowly tracking toward the Tennessee Valley and storm chances are gradually increasing as the front approaches. Activity should still be scattered to widespread Wednesday. A couple of stronger storms look possible, northwest Alabama has been included in Marginal Risk (1 out of 5 severe risk) with the Storm Prediction Center latest outlook for Wednesday. Temperatures dip into the upper 70s Thursday but back up to mid-80s Friday through this weekend.

As the front hangs out just to our south, storms may stay in play for North Alabama this weekend. At this point, isolated to scattered storms expected each afternoon.