Mostly dry Tuesday, widespread rain arrives later this week

Despite the cloud cover Tuesday, afternoon highs will still warm to the low 90s for parts of the Tennessee Valley. Enough afternoon heating could lead to pop-up showers and thunderstorms Tuesday but most if not all areas will remain dry through Tuesday night.

The Valley will see better chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms Wednesday but some areas will likely still remain dry. Widespread rain will finally arrive Thursday and into Friday thanks to a tap of tropical moisture out of the Gulf of Mexico.

Plan on periods of moderate to even heavy rain Thursday through this weekend especially if any thunderstorms develop each day. Flood concerns are low but localized flash flooding and ponding on the roadways will be possible for areas under stronger thunderstorms. Over the next 7 days rainfall totals could be between 2-4" and locally higher.