Mostly dry Sunday, soaking rain Monday and Tuesday

Saturday will be a great day to be outside! We'll have a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day, but our temperatures will be mild with highs in the low 60s. Most spots will run about five degrees above normal for this time of year today. Sunday will be just a touch cooler thanks to more cloud cover, but it will still be pleasant with highs in the upper 50s. A small chance for an isolated shower arrives Sunday evening as the front that brought us some light showers Friday inches back north into the region. That system quickly moves out of the area early Monday morning. The drive to work Monday morning should be dry but cloudy.

As one weak system moves out Monday morning, another stronger system will move in Monday afternoon and evening. A cold front will first bring more widespread rain across the entire area. This front then stalls out nearby, giving us plenty of rain well into Tuesday. There is the potential to see heavy rain and a few isolated thunderstorms Monday night and early Tuesday morning that we will monitor closely. Severe weather is not expected. A general 1.0 to 1.5 inches of rain is possible through Tuesday night. This cold front will also bring a big chill back into north Alabama. Although we have plenty of sunshine by Wednesday, our high temperatures will only top out in the mid 40s! Overnight lows will fall into the 20s. Enjoy the fall weather today, because winter will be back in full force next week!