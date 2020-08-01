Mostly dry Sunday, comfortable week ahead for August standards

Mostly cloudy skies have limited our rain coverage this afternoon, allowing many locations to stay dry even if it was a gloomy start to August. Cloud cover also kept temperatures down into the mid 80s for highs today. One or two showers remain possible for the next few hours, but most everyone will remain dry. Expect partly cloudy skies overnight, with lows in the mid 60s. A cold front moves through late tonight, bringing in drier air that limits our rain chances for Sunday. A stray shower is possible along the Alabama-Georgia state line Sunday afternoon, but much of the area will remain dry, with a mix of sun and clouds keeping highs in the mid 80s once again. Rain chances are few and far between over the next seven days. Isolated showers and storms are possible both Monday and Tuesday afternoons, but neither day will be dry. Otherwise, expect a mix of sun and clouds each day, with highs ranging from the mid 80s to near 90 and lows in the upper 60s. Our next decent rain chance looks to hold off until next Saturday.

Isaias continues to make its way closer to South Florida at this hour. However, it has weakened from a Category 1 hurricane to a tropical storm in the latest update from the National Hurricane Center. Nonetheless, Isaias will still cause problems for the Florida coast, beginning late tonight for areas in and around Miami. Latest forecasts have Isaias regaining hurricane strength as it straddles the Florida Sunday and early Monday. Even though no direct landfall is expected for Florida, near-hurricane force winds, storm surge of 2 to 4 feet, and heavy rain are expected for areas such as Daytona Beach, Cape Canaveral, and Fort Lauderdale. Isaias will weaken into a tropical storm as it approaches the Carolinas and will maintain tropical storm strength as it brings heavy rain and storm surge concerns for New England by Wednesday. No impacts from Isaias are expected here in North Alabama.