Mostly dry Monday, plenty of rain chances ahead

It has been another warm and beautiful Spring day to close out your weekend. We have one more mostly dry day Monday before rain chances return and stick around through much of the week ahead. Monday will mostly be a repeat of the last few days, with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures in the low 80s. We'll see more clouds tomorrow, and there is a very small chance for a pop up shower during the afternoon, but most spots will remain dry.

Our first rain chance arrives late Monday night into Tuesday. A few showers are possible overnight into early Tuesday morning, but the more widespread rainfall will hold off until the afternoon hours. A few embedded thunderstorms remain possible Tuesday, but severe weather is not expected. A few showers and storms could linger into the early hours of your Wednesday as well. We will get a brief break before another disturbance brings a renewed chance for showers and storms Wednesday afternoon, but especially into Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Again, severe weather is not expected. Despite the rain chances, temperatures stay well above average, with highs in the mid 70s to low 80s through Wednesday.

Our focus then shifts to a murky forecast for Easter weekend. Data sources are very split on the chance for widespread rainfall heading into Saturday and Easter Sunday. One source suggests that North Alabama will stay dry all weekend, with any rain chances to our south along the Gulf Coast. On the other hand, another data source is keying in on the potential for a widespread rain event, with the chance for heavy rain Saturday night into Easter morning. Given the extreme differences and uncertainty we are seeing in the forecast for next weekend, we are going to split the difference for the time being until the picture becomes clearer. We'll keep a chance for scattered showers both Saturday and Easter Sunday and make any changes throughout the week. One thing we can say with confidence is it will be much cooler next weekend, with highs in the mid to upper 60s.