Mostly dry Friday, hot and stormy 4th of July

We are tracking a dry and humid start to your long holiday weekend across North Alabama. Temperatures this morning are in the low 70s and will warm up into the 80s by mid morning. Much of North Alabama will stay dry all day today, but one or two storms can't be completely ruled out with peak daytime heating this afternoon. Highs will surge into the low 90s today, but the humidity will make it feel more like the mid to upper 90s this afternoon. If you have any outdoor plans today, be sure to stay hydrated, take frequent breaks, and wear sunscreen too!

Shower and storm chances will be back on the increase for the 4th of July Saturday. Our storms chances tomorrow are mainly from afternoon pop up storms. Tomorrow will not be a washout, but stay weather aware if you have outdoor plans Saturday afternoon and know where to take cover if a storms is approaching your area. Most of the showers and storms will fade away by sunset with the loss of daytime heating. Any fireworks plans Saturday night should be able to go on as planned Saturday night, with temperatures into the mid to upper 70s by mid evening.

More widespread rain chances are back on the increase by Sunday and especially early next week. Rainfall totals will be in the one to one and a half inch range through midweek. Severe weather is not expected, but definitely keep the umbrella handy over the next seven days. High temperatures drop slightly back into the upper 80s next week, but the humidity will still make it feel more like the low to mid 90s at times.