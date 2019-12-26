Mostly dry Friday but rain and storm chances increase this weekend

Once again Thursday afternoon highs in North Alabama warmed to the mid to upper 60s. These temperatures are around 15 degrees above normal for late December.

North Alabama will continue to see passing clouds Friday with even a few stray showers. Just about everyone will remain dry Friday so no need to cancel outdoor plans.

Rain chances do pick up for everyone throughout the day Saturday, especially by the afternoon and evening. By the overnight hours early Sunday morning our next cold front will begin to approach North Alabama. A thunderstorm line looks likely between sunrise and late morning for North Alabama Sunday. Considering that we are still more than 2 days out there are still a lot of questions over timing and intensity. Isolated strong to severe storms are possible Sunday but chances as of right now are low. Continue to follow the forecast closely heading into the weekend and be weather aware heading to bed Saturday night and Sunday.