Clear

Mostly dry Friday but rain and storm chances increase this weekend

A few stray showers are possible Friday but most of North Alabama will stay dry. An approaching cold front Sunday will bring widespread rain and thunderstorms.

Posted: Dec 26, 2019 6:38 PM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

Once again Thursday afternoon highs in North Alabama warmed to the mid to upper 60s.  These temperatures are around 15 degrees above normal for late December.  

North Alabama will continue to see passing clouds Friday with even a few stray showers.  Just about everyone will remain dry Friday so no need to cancel outdoor plans.

Rain chances do pick up for everyone throughout the day Saturday, especially by the afternoon and evening.  By the overnight hours early Sunday morning our next cold front will begin to approach North Alabama.  A thunderstorm line looks likely between sunrise and late morning for North Alabama Sunday.  Considering that we are still more than 2 days out there are still a lot of questions over timing and intensity.  Isolated strong to severe storms are possible Sunday but chances as of right now are low.  Continue to follow the forecast closely heading into the weekend and be weather aware heading to bed Saturday night and Sunday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

 

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 57°
Florence
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 60°
Fayetteville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 57°
Decatur
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 52°
Scottsboro
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 48°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events