Mostly cloudy with a few showers Friday

Tonight we'll keep a partly to mostly cloudy sky with lows back down to the upper 60s to start Friday. The lower humidity and overall quiet weather we've seen the past couple of days will be on the way out as the weekend draws near. With a southerly wind, it will be muggier and afternoon showers and storms will be back in the forecast.

Generally speaking, we'll return to a weather pattern that is much more typical for North Alabama in early August. Lows in the lower 70s and highs in the low to mid 90s are back starting Sunday, continuing into next week. Each afternoon features a few showers and storms, too.