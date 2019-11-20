Mostly cloudy and seasonable Thursday

Temperatures start in the lower 40s and a south wind pushes highs into the upper 60s during the afternoon. Expect a mostly cloudy sky with only the slight chance of a stray shower. Showers increase Thursday night, mainly to the north and west. Eventually, that rain pushes farther south and lends itself to a wet Friday across North Alabama. Expect rain off and on Friday, lasting through Friday night into Saturday morning. In total, you can expect one to two inches of rain.

A cold front passing early Saturday takes temperatures in the 60s in the morning and knocks them into the 40s by sunset. We'll have a sunny bit chilly end to the weekend on Sunday, making for decent weather to travel for Thanksgiving if you can wait. That trend holds Monday, too. If you're planning on hitting the road Wednesday, prepare for a wet drive. It's too early for a truly definitive forecast, but it's looking like we'll get another round of rain Tuesday into Wednesday.