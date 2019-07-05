Mortar-like firework blamed in Limestone County woman’s head injury

A Limestone County woman was using a mortar-like firework on Thursday, when it shot off and hit her in the forehead.

East Limestone Volunteer Fire officials say the 52-year-old woman was shooting fireworks at her home just north of the fire station, on East Limestone Road.

WAAY 31 spent the day digging for more information about the accident.

The East Limestone Volunteer Fire Department and Athens emergency medical services teams responded Thursday afternoon to a fireworks accident that forced a woman to be sent to the hospital.

A neighbor, Cait Posey, said she can't help but think of the accident that happened on her street.

"Scary because it could happen to anybody," she said. "I mean you worry about going blind, if she was hit in the eyes."

East Limestone Fire officials say the woman suffered a head injury after one firework hit her on the forehead. They say it was a mortar firework, where the explosive is packed into a tube before firing.

Kait Blansit lives in East Limestone and has never heard of a firework accident like this before.

"Rarity, kind of like a freak accident," she said.

Fire officials say the woman was taken to Huntsville Hospital, but they don't have any updates on her condition. It's unclear who packed the firework into the mortar, but fire officials say the woman lit it herself.

Officials say the woman was too close when the mortar went off, but it's unclear if the firework fully exploded.