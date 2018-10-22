Clear

Mornings stay chilly but grow less frosty

The rest of the week will be chilly in the mornings, but not quite as cold as Monday morning.

Posted: Oct. 22, 2018 4:34 PM
Updated: Oct. 22, 2018 4:44 PM
Posted By: Stephen Bowers

Monday started with temperatures ranging from 32 to 36 degrees. The afternoon warmed into the 60s. That marks the start of a warming trend, but we are facing another cold night tonight. While we aren't likely to be near freezing, we will still be cold enough for jackets and coats again on Tuesday morning. How cold? Most of us will be in the lower 40s. Colder spots can chill into the upper 30s.

Tuesday afternoon will warm toward 70 degrees with high clouds beginning to increase in the afternoon. The clouds will increase on Wednesday, and we'll warm from mid-40s in the morning to near 70 in the afternoon. Rain will arrive on Thursday and continue on-and-off through Friday. Mornings will still be chilly in the 40s. Afternoons will cool off. Highs will be near 60 on Thursday and only in the lower 50s on Friday. Spotty showers will remain possible through Saturday and Sunday.

The chance for rain on Thursday will be highest south of the Tennessee River. It will be more likely all across the Tennessee Valley on Friday. The rain maker will be the leftovers of what is now Hurricane Willa, which will make landfall on Mexico's Pacific Coast late Monday night or early Tuesday morning.

