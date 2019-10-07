Rain exits by the early afternoon Monday

The initial line of thunderstorms moved into North Alabama just after midnight this morning. We saw some gusts to 35 mph along with heavy rain. Many areas will top out between 1-2" of rain Monday with a few isolated higher. Once the front clears North Alabama this afternoon this will end rain chances for most.

Highs will only manage to make it to the mid 70s Monday with even a few spots staying in the 60s. By Tuesday we're back up to around 80 and mid 80s by Wednesday and Thursday. The next chance for scattered showers will come late Friday night and into Saturday though most of North Alabama will remain mostly dry.