Morning rain but drier by Thursday afternoon

Most of North Alabama picked up around 0.25" of rain overnight and through the Thursday morning commute. What's left of today's rain should be mostly out of North Alabama by lunchtime.

Not much of a warm up from this morning(mid to upper 40s) to this afternoon. Thursday's highs only top out in the mid 50s. Clouds remain in place the entire day but North Alabama stays dry through midnight.

A few showers will be possible again overnight through Friday morning, but the next big system doesn't arrive until later Sunday. Expect widespread and at times heavy rain for the beginning of next week. This system looks to bring upwards of 2 to 3 inches of rain to North Alabama