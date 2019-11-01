Morning freezes possible through this weekend

The growing season came to an end for much of North Alabama Friday morning. Temperatures bottomed out in the upper 20s for places like Athens and right at 30° in Huntsville. Our first freeze of the fall season today occured within a couple of days of the 30-year median at the Huntsville International Airport.

Besides the chances of reaching freezing Saturday and Sunday morning it will also be cool in the afternoons. Expect sunny to mostly sunny skies but highs only in the low to mid 50s Saturday and Sunday. These highs are about 10-15 degrees below normal for early November in North Alabama.

Rain chances remain low to near zero the next 5 days. Some forecast data is pointing to some widespread showers by Thursday morning of next week. Even if this data holds the next 6 days it looks weak with less than 0.25" for most areas.