Morgan county residents brace for snowy Tuesday

Weather officials say the roads should be safe to drive on.

Posted: Dec 10, 2019 8:10 PM
Posted By: Ashley Carter

Morgan County had a snowy Tuesday, but weather officials say it's not going to impact roads although it may change evening plans.

"Staying in the house," Kasheem Pointer, who lives in Morgan County, said.

This is what Pointer told WAAY 31 he plans to do to prepare for the snowy weather. He said the weather almost made him change his plans of going to the library

"It went from alright to frantic real quick so you know we had to warm on up, get it together," Pointer said.

"I really wasn't fixing to come here today. I don't know what made me come over here for real," he said.

The Morgan County Emergency Management Agency said it doesn't believe there should be any ice on the roads to make people's commute unsafe.

Pointer said he still hopes everybody gets everything they need so they won't have to leave the house and drive in the snowy weather.

"Get the utensils that you need, water, stuff to drink, eat you know the type things you're supposed to do," he said.

