‘I wanna pray for his family:’ Morgan County woman finds site of fatal wreck

Morgan County officials are working to notify the family of a man who was killed in a car accident on Vaughn Bridge Road in the Oak Ridge community.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office told us that when they arrived to this scene they noticed the vehicle looked as if it crashed into this pole.

WAAY 31 spoke with the woman who alerted the sheriff's office to come to this scene because she noticed the wrecked vehicle on her property for hours.

"I thought what on Earth happened?," says Diane Sybert.

Sybert noticed a wrecked vehicle on her property about 6 a.m. Wednesday but told us she never heard a crash in the middle of the night.

"i got up and down my walkway and down there and I made two pictures of the car," said Sybert.

She saw the crashed vehicle with deflated air bags, not knowing just a couple of hours the scene would look like this.

"I can't tell you how many people went by and didn't see that car," says Sybert.

She told WAAY 31 the car was "just sitting there up against that telephone pole."

"It kept nagging at me nobody was trying to get the car out or anything so I thought I better call somebody and that's when I called the sheriff's office," she said.

When the sheriff's office arrived, they found the driver of the vehicle dead.

"I know what it does to a person if they have family. It's just sad. It's just sad," she said.

Sybert told us she will be thinking of the victim's family.

"I wanna pray for his family ...," said Sybert.

Officials have not yet released the name of the victim.