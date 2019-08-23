Morgan County woman dies in hotel balcony fall in Florida

A Morgan County woman vacationing in Florida died Wednesday.

Allie Cooper, 25, of Eva died after falling from a fourth-floor balcony at an Okaloosa Island hotel on Fort Walton Beach Wednesday night, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies were called to 1299 Miracle Strip Parkway shortly after 11 p.m. Wednesday.

The victim landed on a concrete pool deck and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office looking into the incident say initial indications point to an accidental fall.