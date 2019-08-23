Clear
BREAKING NEWS Man dead in Owens Cross Roads car fire Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Morgan County woman dies in hotel balcony fall in Florida

Investigators with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office looking into the incident say initial indications point to an accidental fall.

Posted: Aug 23, 2019 2:57 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

A Morgan County woman vacationing in Florida died Wednesday.

Allie Cooper, 25, of Eva died after falling from a fourth-floor balcony at an Okaloosa Island hotel on Fort Walton Beach Wednesday night, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies were called to 1299 Miracle Strip Parkway shortly after 11 p.m. Wednesday.

The victim landed on a concrete pool deck and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office looking into the incident say initial indications point to an accidental fall.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 94°
Florence
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 75°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 93°
Decatur
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 94°
Scottsboro
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 100°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events