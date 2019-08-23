A Morgan County woman vacationing in Florida died Wednesday.
Allie Cooper, 25, of Eva died after falling from a fourth-floor balcony at an Okaloosa Island hotel on Fort Walton Beach Wednesday night, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office
Deputies were called to 1299 Miracle Strip Parkway shortly after 11 p.m. Wednesday.
The victim landed on a concrete pool deck and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office looking into the incident say initial indications point to an accidental fall.
Related Content
- Morgan County woman dies in hotel balcony fall in Florida
- Morgan County woman dies in crash
- Morgan County woman dies in Cullman County crash
- Arab man dies in Morgan County wreck
- Morgan County deputies arrest woman after chase
- Escaped Morgan County inmate found dead in Florida
- Child dies after tree falls on mobile home in Florida
- Morgan County hiker taken to hospital after falling 15 feet
- 'Spiderman' granted French citizenship after rescuing child from Paris balcony
- Child who fell in Morgan County pool dies
Scroll for more content...