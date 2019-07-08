Morgan County woman dies in Cullman County crash

A Morgan County woman died in a Sunday morning crash in Cullman County.

Shelly Dawn Woods, 47, of Falkville was killed when the 2001 Nissan Pathfinder she was driving left the roadway on Cullman County 1435 and overturned about 7:25 a.m. Sunday, according to Alabama State Troopers.

The crash occurred six miles north of Vinemont.

Woods was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers continue to investigate.