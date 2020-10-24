Morgan County community head to courthouse to vote early

Alabama doesn't technically have early voting, but voters can still cast their ballot right now through absentee and mail-in voting.

Saturday, in Morgan county, several people did just that.

The county courthouse was open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to help people throughout the process.

WAAY-31 spent the morning learning how this election has been different so far.

If you didn't get a chance to vote this week the Morgan County Courthouse was open for all absentee ballot needs and early voting.

Officials say it's due to people working and not having the chance to get it done sooner... and people who came told us they’re thankful.

"I feel really good that I had an opportunity to vote that won't interfere with my regular schedule," said Willie McAfee Jr.

Willie McAfee Jr. was one of several people who came to vote Saturday morning.

McAfee wasn't able to make it earlier this week but says he's thankful he had the opportunity today to make his voice heard.

That seemed to be the theme among voters.

"Me and my friends at Auburn, we've been watching the debates so this time I actually know what's going on so it's exciting to actually get to do it," said Mary Locke-Wise.

Mary Locke-Wise came just before heading back to Auburn to cast her vote, and this year is special because it's her first time voting.

Her mom says she hopes people understand just how important voting is.

"The whole get out and vote movement has really spurred the young kids on and I love seeing them get involved in their country," said Marshall Wise.

Inside the courthouse, only four people were allowed to drop of their ballot at a time.

To avoid a line, workers asked people for their phone numbers, and to wait in the car until they were called.

McAfee says it was very heartening to see so many young people come out... and has this to say to them:

"I'd like to congratulate them for coming out and doing their civic duty to make this place a better place for all of us to live and cohabit," he said.

The deadline to apply for an absentee ballot is Thursday, October 29th.

Once your ballot arrives, it must be postmarked for November 2nd and received by noon on election day.