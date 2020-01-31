Morgan County to spend $1.7 million on new government buildings

Morgan County is paying $1.7 million to add three new government buildings, but commissioners say the new licensing and environmental facilities will save you money.

Two buildings will be in Hartselle, one on Shull Road and another in Industrial Park. The third will be built on Union Hill Road in Cotaco.

In just a few months construction will start on Shull Road after a building is demolished, but people who live nearby have mixed reactions.

"I think it will be good for the community," said Hartselle resident Brian Seals.

"After hearing what they are trying to put in, I don't think it's really necessary," said Hartselle resident Bruce Cagle.

These are the reactions we heard when WAAY 31 told people in Hartselle residents that the county agreed to spend 1.7 million on new government buildings.

"If we have it to spend, I don't see that it would hurt," said Seals.

"We need the money elsewhere, not within these confines that they want to spend," said Cagle.

The Morgan County Commission Chairman says the county's been renting a license office in Hartselle for years. He said building their own will save money.

"If you rent something for 10 years, you still don't own it. If you build something, you own it. It's yours and it has a value to it," said commission chairman Ray Long.

One building in Hartselle will hold a license office, parks and recreation office, and a commission on aging office. The second building in Hartselle will be a new environmental and recycling facility. The third building in Cotaco will hold a license office, revenue commission and sheriff's conference room.

"We try to spend the public's money in a way that they would expect us to," said Long.

Some people are excited for the additions, since it will save them drive time.

"This is a family-oriented community so anytime you can get closer to home, the better," said Seals.

Others don't think the new buildings will make a difference.

"If you're trying to develop the county, bring things that will bring people, not generalized things that we don't necessarily need," said Cagle.

County commissioners tell WAAY 31 they hope construction of the buildings will begin in the next few months and the new buildings will be finished by September.

The county says the new environmental facility will make recycling and environmental work more efficient by bringing all portions of that department to one place.