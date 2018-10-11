Clear

Morgan County to host drive-thru flu clinic

The Morgan County Health Department and Morgan County Emergency Management Agency will conduct the clinic.

The Morgan County drive-thru flu clinic is October 18th at the Morgan County Fairgrounds. The fairgrounds are located at 2919 Fairgrounds Road in Decatur, and the clinic is happening from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

The health department and emergency management agency want to see as many people vaccinated as possible to reduce the number of flu illnesses and prevent flu-related hospitalizations.

The cost of the flu vaccination is $5 or free with a Medicare card.

