The Morgan County drive-thru flu clinic is October 18th at the Morgan County Fairgrounds. The fairgrounds are located at 2919 Fairgrounds Road in Decatur, and the clinic is happening from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.
The health department and emergency management agency want to see as many people vaccinated as possible to reduce the number of flu illnesses and prevent flu-related hospitalizations.
The cost of the flu vaccination is $5 or free with a Medicare card.
Related Content
- Morgan County to host drive-thru flu clinic
- Morgan County deputies wreck update
- LifeSouth Hosting Summer blood drives
- Three arrested in Morgan County meth bust
- Arab man dies in Morgan County wreck
- 3 arrested for drugs in Morgan County
- Morgan County man charged with meth trafficking
- Body discovered after Morgan county house fire
- Former jail warden sues Morgan County sheriff
- Inmate escaped from Morgan County Jail
Scroll for more content...