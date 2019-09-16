Clear

Morgan County Emergency Management Agency testing new disaster relief tents

These new disaster relief tents could be used in hazmat situations or during tornado relief.

Posted: Sep 16, 2019 4:51 PM
Posted By: Shosh Bedrosian

The Morgan County Emergency Management Agency is testing out new disaster relief tents.

On Monday, the agency inflated five tents, two smaller ones and three larger ones. They're being tested to see how long they can last until the air starts to leak out.

The EMA plans to use the tents for events like tornadoes or hazmat purposes.

Eddie Hicks is the director of the Morgan County Emergency Management Agency and tells WAAY 31, “A lot of times, when there’s disaster, there’s no place to get in and out of the elements, and this would give a little bit of place where you could set up."

The agency says it will make the tents available to any emergency service in the area that needs one.

