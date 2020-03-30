Morgan County says coronavirus test results coming back more quickly

WAAY 31 learned there are 19 people awaiting their coronavirus test results from the Decatur Morgan Hospital.

But, the hospital said those patients and any new patients should get the results sooner rather than later.

Decatur Morgan Hospital officials said it already tested 87 people, 68 of those have already come back and 5 were positive.

They said right now the timeline is unclear on when the 19 people will receive their test results, but they are sure it will be sooner than the 68 others did.

Officials said this is because there are now more locations to get tested in Morgan County and there are more locations do send those tests to for results.

More private companies are approved to test samples for coronavirus after someone gets swabbed. Put both those factors together and faster results are expected.

Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling said even though there’s only a small percentage of people awaiting tests at the hospital, they are still encouraging social distancing.

"The Decatur Morgan Hospital is still ok when it comes to PPE and will encourage you to practice distancing protocols and a no visitation policy is still in place at the hospital," Bowling said.

Right now there are 18 cases of the Coronavirus here in Morgan County, only one of those people remain at the hospital.